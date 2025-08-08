St Lukes Garden Apartments was built between 2003 and 2011 in the Mt Albert/Sandringham area. The High Court has appointed administrators to oversee its $240 million of repairs. Photo / Mike Scott
Apartment owners at the country’s biggest leaky building project are being hit with invoices this week of up to $195,000 each to finance the next stage in a $240 million repair disaster.
But beleaguered owners at St Lukes Garden Apartments in Auckland, who have faced years of stress andfinancial uncertainty, have been warned there are further invoices to come amid cost blowouts and delays.
It comes as newly appointed administrators scramble to get up to speed with the remediation project and secure external finance to fund tens of millions of dollars of further work.
“Although some owners have chosen to sell their units ahead of completion, the prices they have achieved are very low, which reflects the perceived risk associated with the project,” an update from the Home Owners and Buyers Association (Hobanz) states.
Rather than accepting peanuts for their investments, owners are advised to stay the course, even those who can’t afford to pay the new body corporate invoices by a September 17 deadline.
Hobanz says the need for external funding recognises that many owners are unable to fund their full share of the projected costs, “which would put the completion of the project in jeopardy”.
“One of the options that Hobanz and the body corporate has been investigating to manage this situation is to borrow funds to fill the gap.
“Although the cost of doing so will fall on those owners who are unable to pay their required contributions, this will allow them to retain ownership of their units until the repair project is completed.
“At this point, more financing options are likely to become available to owners and those who need to sell will be able to do so with the value of their units improved relative to the present time.”
However, an affected owner told the Herald claims they would be able to sell remediated units at decent prices were “nonsense”.
Even once repairs were finished, they believed the stigma attached to the complex would severely compromise sale prices and buyer interest.
In a letter to owners last week, obtained by the Herald, Deloitte administrator Robert Campbell said his team had visited the site and was now conducting an initial review to familiarise themselves with the remedial work programme and financial position of the body corporate.
“We are working closely with Hobanz around ongoing funding, including levies and discussions regarding external finance.
“We wish to reiterate that our priority is to complete our work efficiently, cost-effectively and minimise disruption to the ongoing progress of the remediation project.”
Invoices issued this week to unit owners in blocks 10 and 20 were for 40% of the “required contribution”, based on an earlier $195m development budget.
Documents viewed by the Herald show the instalment invoices ranged from $135,000 to $196,000, with the funds to be paid within six weeks.
A similar instalment would be invoiced for remaining works at a later date.
The remaining 40% contribution would be invoiced sometime in the future.
“The timing for these contributions and levying, and collection of the contributions required to cover the additional project cost (still estimated to be around $40m), is currently being determined and will be subject to a future project update.”
Hobanz acknowledged the impact on owners and their families, but said “the pathway to the end of the project is becoming clearer”.
“All that we can ask is that you continue to give us your support as we work to bring this long and stressful journey to an end.”
Lane Nichols is Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.
