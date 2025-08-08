Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Leaky homeowners at St Lukes Garden Apartments face invoices of up to $195k after repair costs blowout

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

St Lukes Garden Apartments was built between 2003 and 2011 in the Mt Albert/Sandringham area. The High Court has appointed administrators to oversee its $240 million of repairs. Photo / Mike Scott

St Lukes Garden Apartments was built between 2003 and 2011 in the Mt Albert/Sandringham area. The High Court has appointed administrators to oversee its $240 million of repairs. Photo / Mike Scott

Apartment owners at the country’s biggest leaky building project are being hit with invoices this week of up to $195,000 each to finance the next stage in a $240 million repair disaster.

But beleaguered owners at St Lukes Garden Apartments in Auckland, who have faced years of stress and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save