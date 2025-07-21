Advertisement
Vendors in $500,000 leaky-home case didn’t disclose pre-inspection report because it ‘wasn’t requested’ by buyer

Home Owners and Buyers Association NZ president John Gray talks to Ryan Bridge about the high number of houses failing final building inspections.

A family ordered to pay $500,000 by a judge after the deceitful sale of a rotting Onehunga house say they didn’t disclose a pre-inspection report warning of moisture damage because it “wasn’t requested” by the buyer.

They have also blamed dampness problems on tenants failing to ventilate the property,

