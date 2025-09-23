Spiralling into “madness” after her husband’s death, she had given herself and her children what she thought was a deadly dose of a prescription anti-depressants, but she survived, her standby lawyers said.
The Crown and defence closed their cases in the High Court at Auckland yesterday, and Justice Geoffrey Venning summed up the case this morning after two weeks of evidence before the jury was sent out to begin deliberating.
She told the jury to take Kelly’s word that Lee was suffering from delusions at the time, evidenced by the fact Lee thought she’d caused her father and husband’s deaths by bringing bad luck on the family.
She said Kelly’s later revision of her stance, that Lee didn’t know she was morally wrong, was based on a speculative timeline.
The Crown suggested Lee made purchases such as bin bags, and changed her name, ahead of killing her children.
“The Crown asks you to ignore the fact that these actions were equally consistent with other reasons. Namely, a plan to pack up the house because they’re all going to Korea, and hoping for a new start with a lucky name.”
Smith told the jury the Crown’s argument “needs you to treat Jasmine as a mentally healthy woman, who was taking rational steps to kill her children – and they can’t do that".
The jury was also warned against guesswork and speculation, as Smith reiterated claims prosecutors pieced together a case from an investigation which started four years after the event.
Throughout the trial, Lee has attended via video link, sitting still with her hands clasped and her head bowed.
Smith referenced this demeanour when challenging the Crown’s claims Lee told multiple lies during her evolving account of events.
She said prosecutors were wrong about Lee’s forgetfulness and confusion, and it was a result of her mental state.
“She’s not a liar, ladies and gentlemen. She’s mentally unwell. You’ve seen her, she barely has the will to lift her head.”
Crown addresses the jury
Addressing the jury for the final time, Crown lawyer Natalie Walker had reminded jurors of how Lee came to be found in a South Korean psychiatric hospital, four years after she and her children disappeared.
Lee had managed to get in contact with her mother’s pastor, who spoke to her over the phone in June 2022.
Walker said Lee had provided five different accounts about the deaths of her children since 2022. The prosecutor suggested none was true.
“First is that she had no children. Second, that she had the children but she left them behind in an institution.
“Third, that someone murdered her children, she knew who it was but it wasn’t her. Fourth she was the person who killed her children by drug overdose but was suffering from a major depressive disorder at the time and thought it was the right thing to do.
“And fifth and finally, that voices told her to kill her children and she still thought it was the right thing to do.”
The potential that Lee planned her actions had formed a part of the Crown’s argument.
Walker reminded the jury of PlayStation data suggesting the children were alive at the same time Lee was purchasing a courier envelope on June 27, used to apply for a name change the same day.