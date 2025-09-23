Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland
Updated

Hakyung Lee suitcase double-murder trial: Mother found guilty of killing her children

Emily Ansell
Multimedia Journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Hakyung Lee, in the High Court at Auckland this month (right), has been found guilty of murdering her children in Auckland before moving to South Korea. Photos / Pool Lawrence Smith / Supplied

Hakyung Lee, in the High Court at Auckland this month (right), has been found guilty of murdering her children in Auckland before moving to South Korea. Photos / Pool Lawrence Smith / Supplied

An Auckland mother whose children were discovered dead in suitcases has been found guilty of murder.

The jury took less than four hours to return their verdicts in the High Court at Auckland this afternoon.

Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee stood in silence, head bowed, as the verdicts were delivered.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save