Auckland suitcase murder trial: Insanity defence begins for Hakyung Lee, who killed her children

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

As Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee’s husband was dying in hospice care, the former Sunday school teacher revealed to a palliative care counsellor that she was having a “crisis of faith".

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

She mashed up the sleeping pills in fruit juice and offered it to her children, who drank without protest.

As the drowsiness set in for Minu Jo, 6, and Yuna Jo, 8, they “toddled off” to the bedrooms of their Papatoetoe, South Auckland, home.

Hakyung

