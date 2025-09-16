Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Hakyung Lee suitcase double-murder trial: Mum’s statements on Korea to Auckland flight outlined

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Hakyung Lee’s mother gives testimony in court at her daughters double-murder trial. Video / NZ Herald

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

“You know how there are cases of mother committing suicide with the children? That was how I felt.”

Those were among the chilling alleged admissions of double-murder defendant Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee in November 2022 as she made conversation with a detective during her 11-hour extradition flight from

