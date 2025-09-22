Hakyung Lee, in the High Court at Auckland this month (right), is accused of killing her children in Auckland before moving to South Korea. Photos / Pool Lawrence Smith / Supplied
A mother who fatally overdosed her two children with sleeping pills, wrapped them in plastic and left them stored in suitcases for four years knew it was wrong and she should be found guilty of murder, the Crown says.
Hakyung Lee’s trial for the alleged murderof her two children has reached its final stages, with the prosecution concluding closing arguments today.
Lee is on trial in the High Court at Auckland. The trial began with an admission that she had killed daughter Yuna Jo, 8, and son Minu Jo, 6, in late June 2018.
Addressing the jury this morning for the final time, Crown lawyer Natalie Walker reminded jurors of how Lee came to be found in a South Korean psychiatric hospital, four years after she and her children disappeared.
Lee had managed to get in contact with her mother’s pastor, who spoke to her over the phone in June 2022.
Walker said the pastor was aware Lee’s two children had been missing for some time, and asked what happened to them.
“To which she replied, ‘I have no children’,” Walker told the court.
“This was the first in a series of lies told by the defendant, Ms Lee, in relation to the deaths of her daughter Yuna Jo, and son Minu Jo.
“Her mother asked the same question and was told the same lie.”
Walker said she wanted to illustrate to the jury how much of an unreliable historian Lee was.
“The only evidence of her defence - that she attempted suicide and took her children’s lives as she didn’t want them to live without both parents - comes only from her.”
Walker said Lee had provided five different accounts about the deaths of her children since 2022. The prosecutor suggested none was true.
“First is that she had no children. Second, that she had the children but she left them behind in an institution.
“Third, that someone murdered her children, she knew who it was but it wasn’t her. Fourth she was the person who killed her children by drug overdose but was suffering from a major depressive disorder at the time and thought it was the right thing to do.
“And fifth and finally, that voices told her to kill her children and she still thought it was the right thing to do.”
The alleged premeditated nature of Lee’s actions has formed a major part of the Crown’s argument.