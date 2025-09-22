Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Crown tells jury Hakyung Lee was not insane - she knew killing her children was murder

Emily Ansell
Multimedia Journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Hakyung Lee, in the High Court at Auckland this month (right), is accused of killing her children in Auckland before moving to South Korea. Photos / Pool Lawrence Smith / Supplied

Hakyung Lee, in the High Court at Auckland this month (right), is accused of killing her children in Auckland before moving to South Korea. Photos / Pool Lawrence Smith / Supplied

A mother who fatally overdosed her two children with sleeping pills, wrapped them in plastic and left them stored in suitcases for four years knew it was wrong and she should be found guilty of murder, the Crown says.

Hakyung Lee’s trial for the alleged murder

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save