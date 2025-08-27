Timothy Fisher, who has historical indecency convictions and was jailed last week for abusing girls while a teacher, also moonlighted as a Santa at three Auckland Westfield malls. Main photo / Sylvie Whinray
A company that recruits Santas for shopping centres and corporate events is shocked a rival firm hired a man with indecency convictions to pose with children as Father Christmas at three Auckland malls.
It’s emerged Australian firm Scene to Believe failed to carry out any police vetting before contracting disgracedteacher Timothy Fisher as a Santa at Westfield Manukau, Westfield Newmarket and Westfield St Lukes in 2022 and 2023.
Fisher, who concealed his previous offending under the Clean Slate Act when applying for registration with the Teaching Council, has since been jailed for abusing young girls at a private after-school tutoring company.
In a statement to the Herald, Scene to Believe’s managing director Stefan Hutton said the safety and wellbeing of children was the company’s “highest priority”.
A review was now under way into the firm’s processes.
Hutton said all Santas and photography staff were required to undergo screening before commencing employment.
“This includes criminal record checks, reference checks and requiring a declaration from applicants to disclose any criminal history.”
Hutton said Santa sets were under constant supervision by trained managers, the company employed a child safety officer and had a detailed child safety policy covering recruitment, training and operations.
Police told the Herald that Fisher had been subject to four police vetting checks, all at the request of the Teaching Council.
“There’s no record of any other agency or prospective employer that we’re aware of.”
Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Bienvenu, Counties Manukau CIB, said police phoned the company that hired Fisher in October last year after learning the English teacher had been hired as a Santa at Westfield malls the previous two years.
“In this phone call, police recommended that the company vet Fisher before they hired him again.”
Bienvenu said that at the time of the call, Fisher was facing numerous active charges of indecent assault for which he has now been convicted.
“As a result of the investigation, and the identified risks surrounding Fisher, police had an obligation to keep the public safe and prevent any victimisation,” Bienvenu said.