Hutton said all Santas and photography staff were required to undergo screening before commencing employment.

“This includes criminal record checks, reference checks and requiring a declaration from applicants to disclose any criminal history.”

Hutton said Santa sets were under constant supervision by trained managers, the company employed a child safety officer and had a detailed child safety policy covering recruitment, training and operations.

“In addition to these existing measures, a review is under way of our processes and changes are continuing to be made including expanding child safety training for all team members.”

Timothy Fisher worked as a Santa at three Westfield malls in 2022 and 2023.

Asked why police vetting wasn’t carried out in consecutive years given the company’s focus on safety, and whether the failures related to cost-cutting or human error, Hutton declined to comment.

However, Steve Sargent, general manager of rival firm Lowie Recruitment International, said the lapse was unfathomable for a company working in proximity to children.

Sargent said his company thoroughly screened every Santa before hiring them for work. This included police vetting conducted within the past three months, as well as interviews and reference checks.

Police vetting for mall Santas was a bottom line to ensure applicants had no criminal convictions or unsavoury pasts, he told the Herald.

He was horrified to learn Scene to Believe hadn’t carried out this safety measure.

“I couldn’t believe it. That’s the first step. If you do nothing else, that’s the first thing you should be doing. A police check – 100%.”

Sargent was surprised Fisher could conceal indecent act convictions under the Clean Slate Act.

“I thought it was only minor crimes.”

He also felt the mall operator, Scentre Group, was jointly responsible as a major international company for ensuring the safety of children in its facilities.

A Scentre spokeswoman told the Herald last week the company had launched a review after learning of the “third-party” Santa photography supplier’s vetting failure.

“We recognise this is a very distressing time for the victims and we extend our support to them,” a statement from Scentre’s corporate affairs department said.

“We take safety and the duty of care to our customers and community extremely seriously.”

Scentre was reviewing Fisher’s work history with the third-party supplier, which the spokeswoman had refused to name.

“To date, we are not aware of any direct customer feedback or complaints during the person’s work history at our destinations.

“If customers hold any concerns about the conduct of this individual during this period, we strongly encourage them to contact police.”

English teacher Timothy Fisher being sentenced at Manukau District Court on 14 charges, including committing indecent acts on children. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Police told the Herald that Fisher had been subject to four police vetting checks, all at the request of the Teaching Council.

“There’s no record of any other agency or prospective employer that we’re aware of.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Bienvenu, Counties Manukau CIB, said police phoned the company that hired Fisher in October last year after learning the English teacher had been hired as a Santa at Westfield malls the previous two years.

“In this phone call, police recommended that the company vet Fisher before they hired him again.”

Bienvenu said that at the time of the call, Fisher was facing numerous active charges of indecent assault for which he has now been convicted.

“As a result of the investigation, and the identified risks surrounding Fisher, police had an obligation to keep the public safe and prevent any victimisation,” Bienvenu said.

After receiving the police phone call, the company did not contract Fisher as a Christmas Santa in 2024.

Fisher, 57, has three convictions for doing indecent acts from 2002.

He was jailed this month for four years and five months after pleading guilty to 14 charges, which included committing indecent acts on children and making objectionable material.

