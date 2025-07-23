And while the global media industry is struggling with falling advertising revenue and widespread layoffs, the Remix owner last month splashed out on a vacant West End Rd section on the shoreline of Coxs Bay.
In an unusual deal, Ellingham has agreed to build Phin’s new home as part of the purchase price. It’s understood Ellingham had planned to build the house for himself but his plans changed.
The vacant site had been on the market for about a year until the contract was inked with Phin.
The Herald sought comment from Phin about the timeline for the build, what attracted him to the site, and how a media company owner could afford his lavish property portfolio.
He declined to comment.
However, a Society Insider source told the Herald Phin’s long-time partner, digital designer Carl Thompson, was believed to have made millions selling a business several years ago and the pair had been living “hugely extravagantly”.
“With the magazine, everything is sponsored – airfares, hotels, and [Phin] leverages it like that.”
The property was sold by Bayleys agent Cristina Casares.
She told OneRoof that Ellingham was a long-time admirer of Ponting’s work and had enlisted the architect to create a private residence with strong architectural form, worthy of the extraordinary setting.