Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland media boss confirmed as mystery buyer of $11.2m vacant waterfront Westmere section

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Remix Magazine owner Tim Phin has purchased an off-the-plans David Ponting-designed house to be built on a vacant Westmere section. Composite illustration / Paul Slater

Remix Magazine owner Tim Phin has purchased an off-the-plans David Ponting-designed house to be built on a vacant Westmere section. Composite illustration / Paul Slater

An Auckland media boss has been revealed as the mystery buyer of a vacant waterfront section in Westmere which changed hands for a whopping $11.2 million.

Timothy Phin is founder of Remix Magazine, described as the “leading voice for the latest fashion, beauty, lifestyle and culture inspiration”.

The publisher

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save