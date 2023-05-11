Police attending sudden death in Auckland’s Westmere: WorkSafe to be notified

Police are at the scene of a sudden death in Auckland’s Westmere this afternoon and say it will be referred to WorkSafe. Photo / Supplied

Police are at the scene of a sudden death in Westmere, Auckland this afternoon and say it will be referred to WorkSafe.

A police spokeswoman said the death, which the Herald understands was on West End Rd, wasn’t being treated as suspicious.

“We won’t be commenting on the specifics,” she said.

A reporter at the scene saw a police car parked over a driveway about 3pm, and a painter’s work van was parked up the drive.

St John Ambulance sent a rapid response vehicle to the scene after getting a report about 11.18am of an incident there, a spokesman said.

Police got a report of the death about 11.30am.

WorkSafe has been approached for comment.



