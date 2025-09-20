Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland
Updated

Auckland man disputes AT report after house cracks blamed on speed hump

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Pete Williams claims vibrations from a raised crossing caused cracks at his St Johns Road property. He is seeking compensation for the damage. Video / Dean Purcell

An Auckland man is still pursuing damages for cracks through his house after a report commissioned by Auckland Transport found vibrations from a speed hump were well within guidelines.

Pete Williams’ century-old bungalow has cracks in the kitchen, dining room and bedrooms, which he blames on a raised pedestrian crossing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save