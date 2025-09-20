“I am feeling quite stuck,” Williams, who is wheelchair-bound and lives in the city’s eastern suburbs with his wife and their 3-year-old, said.

Pete Williams claims cracks were caused by vibrations from a raised crossing at his St Johns Road property. Photo / Dean Purcell

He has disputed the findings in a response to AT, saying his house shook from constant loud banging by trucks and trailers between the time the crossing was installed in January 2023 and modifications were completed due to incorrect gradients in August 2023.

He noted that the Marshall Day investigation occurred after the modifications were completed and when the crossing was at a steeper, non-compliant and more aggressive angle.

“It is during this initial period that the damage to my property was most likely initiated and exacerbated,” Williams said.

What’s more, he said, the modern standards may not reflect the vulnerability of older homes like his, which were not constructed to today’s vibration resistance specifications.

In May this year, Williams commissioned expert firm PlasterTech Systems, who found “extensive cracking in all of the rooms”, indicating an external source rather than thermal expansion.

Some of the cracks at Pete Williams' home. Photo / Dean Purcell

The company’s report concluded that at least 80% of the cracks were “due to vibrational damage, specifically from concrete judder bars placed recently (on) the road close by”.

The company has quoted $40,814 to repair the damage.

Williams stated that, given his own expert report contradicted AT’s investigation, along with the documented period of non-compliant construction and the age and potential vulnerability of my property, AT bears responsibility for the damage to his home.

“Therefore, I am still seeking compensation/repairs for my house,” he said in a response to AT.

The Herald has reported several cases of angry residents coming forward with complaints of raised crossings causing tremors and cracks through their homes.

Marlene Person reported shakes and cracks from vibrations from a raised speed table at the back of her Avondale property. Photo / Michel Craig

In June, AT said it was removing a troublesome speed bump in Avondale after complaints that it was causing vibrations to nearby homes.

Marlene Person, who is in her mid-80s and lives in a lane backing on to Ash St, told the Herald that vehicles going over the crossing shook the whole house and she could no longer sit outside because of the noise.

In January last year, AT demolished the 1-year-old crossing on Hayr Rd that was designed to last 40 years. It was replaced with a standard crossing.

Another raised crossing on South Lynn Rd in Titirangi – whose tremors after every bus passed over it were described as “water torture” – has also been ripped up.

