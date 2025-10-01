Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Roaming dogs kill cat on Auckland property after leaping 1.7m fence

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Rosy, the 15-year-old cat, was killed by two roaming dogs in Mt Wellington. Photo / Nicole Showler

Rosy, the 15-year-old cat, was killed by two roaming dogs in Mt Wellington. Photo / Nicole Showler

A devastated cat owner has recounted the moment she found her 15-year-old pet dead in the mouths of two dogs after they scaled her 1.7m tall fence.

Rosy the cat is the latest victim in a surge of attacks by roaming dogs across Auckland as council animal management hunt for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save