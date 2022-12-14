Auckland Zoo: 100 years young

Auckland Zoo celebrates it's 100 year anniversary. Video / NZ Herald

An exhibition celebrating the past 100 years of the Auckland Zoo opens on Friday, illustrating how the zoo has changed in that time and with a view to how it might evolve in the future.

“In those 100 years, the zoo has transformed completely - physically, operationally, but also philosophically,” said Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley. “From a menagerie, we are now a modern wildlife conservation science organisation, and our role and what we do for wildlife has never been more important given the biodiversity crisis that we’re currently facing.

Zoo Director Kevin Buley hopes the zoo will continue its important work in conservation. Photo / Dean Purcell

Buley said that zoo staff are increasingly involved in conservation of wildlife and their habitats, using skills that have been developed over recent decades. The zoo partners with the Department of Conservation and local community groups, and really makes a difference – in many instances saving species from extinction.

“100 years ago - 1922 - our city had about 82,000 people. Planet Earth had about 1.9 billion people on it. Now the planet has about 8 billion people, and Auckland 1.8 million. The city, the world and, indeed, the zoo, have changed beyond all recognition,” Buley said.

Auckland Zoo partners with DoC and others to save endangered species, such as the Kākāpō. Photo / Michael Craig

Buley hopes that the zoo continues along its recent path as a focal point for community and conservation.

“As we look forward to the next 100 years, my fervent hope is that the zoo continues to play a key role in the heart of the community, connecting people with each other, connecting people with wildlife and helping to build a sustainable future for everybody.”

The 100 Years of Auckland Zoo exhibition is free with general admission until July 2023.