An Auckland woman blew nearly nine times the legal limit after police found her behind the wheel of a vehicle in Northland which had just driven 34km.

The 36-year-old was staying in Whangārei Heads last month, where she left after getting into an argument.

She was later found behind the wheel of her vehicle nearly 34km away on on Corks Rd, Tikipunga, by a member of the public.

An officer who responded said the woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 2178 micrograms per litre of breath, nearly nine times the limit for an infringement notice and more than five times the limit for prosecution in court.

“No Northlander wants to be sharing the road with impaired drivers – and this amount of alcohol is staggering,” said Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett.

The 36-year-old was taken to the Whangārei Police Station, where she had her licence suspended for 28 days and was summonsed to appear in court next month, charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

“Staff have been committed to carrying out a large number of checkpoints across the district and our EBA [excess breath alcohol] and drugged driver apprehensions are high as a result.

“Good police work, combined with public support will make a difference over time. This is a long game where we are trying to change intergenerational behaviours,” said Fitchett.

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath and the blood alcohol limit is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood. If you are under 20, the alcohol limit for drivers is zero.

You must not drive if the amount of alcohol in your breath or blood exceeds these limits.

