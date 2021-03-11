Auckland weather: Fine day with high of 25C for day two of the America's Cup

Aucklanders hoping to watch day two of the America's Cup today from their boats are in luck, with a day of fine, settled weather ahead for the City of Sails. But there may be a question mark over the wind.

MetService meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said a high of 25C is forecast for Auckland.

"It's a settled...day with plenty of sunshine for the fans and people out and about watching [the races]."

"It will be perfect for people with smaller boats who might be out there trying to watch it," he said.

One or two isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.

A southerly of around 10 knots is expected in the morning with the wind changing south-east in the afternoon.

"There's not a heap of wind," he said.

It follows yesterday's wild weather for the central North Island.

Metservice issued weather warnings for a large chunk of the central North Island yesterday.

Pyselman said the brunt of the weather kicked off at about 2pm.

Residents across the central North Island experienced hail, flooding, lightning, rainbows and torrential rain.

Waitomo Caves resident Kit Blackwood said his home was battered with hail for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

Waitomo Caves resident Kit Blackwood watched the hail with dog Bella yesterday. Photo / Supplied

"Just the ridiculous sound [of the hail hitting the roof], it was so loud," he said.

"The hail was bigger than your average marble. It was real crazy," he said.

A photo taken by Ella Murphy captured a lightning strike in the sky above Papamoa Beach yesterday evening.

A lightning strike seen from Papamoa Beach on Thursday evening. Photo / Ella Murphy

Meanwhile, NZME's Luke Kirkness, a Papamoa East resident, saw what he described as a

"mini tornado", a twirl of wind and leaves that travelled around 50 metres out to sea.

"It went over a couple of waves and faded away," he said.

"After it disappeared there were clouds above us that were twirling in on themselves. They came in from the east and hit an invisible wall and twisted back on itself if that makes sense."

Izzy Crosson, also in Papamoa, caught a rainbow and a lightning strike on camera.