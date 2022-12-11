Auckland weather: More rain, humidity, but brighter days ahead

Dedicated concertgoers make the most of the wet conditions before the Jack Johnson concert at The Outer Fields in Western Springs, Auckland, on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Wild weather couldn’t dampen a mega-weekend of live music in Auckland as an estimated 300,000 keen concertgoers danced through thunder and lightning on Saturday night.

Metservice forecaster Gerard Bellam said rain will continue into the remainder of Sunday afternoon, with humidity to follow.

“We have seen wet and humid weather across the country this weekend, with thunderstorms and hail still possible in Auckland this evening. Lightning has been detected near Mangawhai, Hawkes Bay and Taupo.

“A humid northerly flow is set to continue to impact Auckland throughout the whole week and leave many people feeling like we are in February or March-like heat. The week’s average temperature will sit around 25 degrees.”

Bellam said Monday showers would clear before dawn, then be mainly fine.

The rain radar shows pretty clearly which direction the atmosphere is moving today ↘



All that moisture is coming from the Tasman Sea and the tropics, in a train of warm, humid air 🚂🥵 pic.twitter.com/REfDmX1YFf — MetService (@MetService) December 10, 2022

“There is a chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower, southerlies will develop in the morning and ease in the evening. It’s looking to be mostly fine on Tuesday with northeasterlies continuing. Rain will develop on Wednesday and see isolated showers for the remainder of the week.

“Apart from the humidity, there are no major dramas on the weather front for the rest of the week. We are forecasting the lowest average temperature to be 17 degrees.”

Bellam said he was alerted to a brief tornado in Westport around 3pm on Sunday afternoon, with one witness saying she had seen her car move around.