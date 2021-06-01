Auckland water rates to rise by 7 per cent

Watercare chief executive Jon Lamonte said the rates increases would go towards plugging a funding hole left by Covid-19. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

Aucklanders' water bills will increase by 7 per cent from July 1, in the first of yearly rates hikes for the next 10 years.

In a statement, Watercare chief executive Jon Lamonte said the rates increases would go towards plugging a funding hole left by Covid-19.

He said the money would go towards essential services and construction of critical infrastructure.

In Auckland Council's Long Term Plan, Watercare proposed successive increases throughout the next 10 years.

• 7 percent increase on July 1, 2022

• 9.5 per cent increase each year from 2023 to 2029

• 3.5 per cent increase in 2030 and 2031

Watercare was due to publish its latest Asset Management Plan in July, which would outline the organisation's investment plan.

Aside from the general water bill increases, infrastructure growth charges would increase by 12 per cent from July 1, 2021, followed by proposed 8 per cent increases each year.

It comes as Auckland Council pushed through yearly general rates increases for the next decade.