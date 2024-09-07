An internal survey at the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) law school has revealed issues with its work culture, with one staffer saying they believed there would be “serious consequences” for speaking up against senior leadership.
And one senior professor has clapped back at staff for leaking results of the survey after no action was allegedly taken to address the unsatisfactory results, saying they should leave if they are unhappy.
A spokesperson from AUT said they did not wish to comment on the emails but were concerned about the results of the survey.
Twenty of the 26 law staff responded to AUT’s “Your Voice” survey for 2024, which found the law school had “lower favourable ratings than the faculty average across most factors”, as described by the business, economics and law faculty.
5% believe AUT would intervene if someone was not delivering in their role
In a series of emails between law staff following the results, acting dean Mike French said he was not sure there was much to be gained by the school discussing the staff responses and was “not very clear” on how best to address or deal with reports of bullying.
In response, results of the survey were leaked by staff.
After learning the results of the survey had been leaked, AUT professor of law Paul Myburgh sent an email to all law school staff with the subject line, “the coward who did this should be utterly ashamed of themselves”.
“Civilised human beings wash their dirty linen indoors. If you’re that unhappy, please do us all a favour and leave. We’ll hold the door open for you so that it doesn’t hit your arse on the way out,” the email read.
When Myburgh’s email was also leaked and he received an email from a member of the public saying he was “famous for all the wrong reasons”, Myburgh sent another email to staff, saying they were “Pathetic. Puerile. Pusillanimous”.
“Apart from anything else, if you really think AUT IT can’t trace who is leaking our internal email correspondence, you’re far stupider than you are immoral,” a final email from Myburgh read.
When approached by the Herald, Myburgh said he would “always” stand by his comments.
“I know exactly who leaked this private information in breach of the Privacy Act and their employment contract, and I have utterly no time or sympathy for people who foul their own nests in bad faith simply because they are disaffected, unprofessional, and their own petty ambitions have not come to fruition.”
He said this was “not a case bullying” but instead a case of a “bad faith actor” with a “personal vendetta”.
“Shame on you,” Myburgh said.
A spokesperson from AUT said they were “concerned about the results of the survey”.
“Our focus now is on working with the school to understand what can be done to improve their experience at work.”
Staff member believes survey shows some colleagues ‘genuinely unhappy’
One staffer wrote in an internal email: “I can appreciate there are likely flaws in the survey, however, the answers to those questions that are specifically relevant to the law school do consistently reveal that some colleagues are genuinely unhappy at work.