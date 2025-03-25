A University of Auckland spokesperson confirmed one of their staff members was receiving hospital treatment following Monday’s incident.

The spokesperson said several students were also injured and were recovering at home.

“Te Papa Manaaki | Campus Care [for students] and Employee Assistance Programme [for staff] is available to provide confidential, professional services to anyone needing support,” they said.

Yesterday, police said a 20-year-old had been charged with three counts of careless driving causing injury and had been forbidden to drive.

Auckland City Road Policing manager acting Inspector Scott Jones said five pedestrians were injured in the crash, two of whom were treated at the scene.

University of Auckland student Stephen Dimapilis said he witnessed a car wildly swerving from side to side along Symonds St.

Emergency services attend the accident on Symonds St. Photo / Michael Craig

“I just thought he was going to turn so I didn’t think much of it,” he told the Herald.

But he soon heard a big bang and turned around and saw people on the ground.

“One person was under the car. I only saw two people lying on the ground, but I heard it was five people. I didn’t know what to think of it,” he said.

Dimapilis said he saw the second person fly through the air after they were hit by the car.

Another witness said the car was driving at speed before veering off the road and striking multiple people, who were scrambling to get out of the way.

“Lots of students jumped out of the way but some got hit bad.”

The driver is due to appear at Auckland District Court on Friday.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.