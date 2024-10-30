SRL Cargo truck driver Prabhjot Singh said traffic on the southern motorway began to get “pretty heavy” about 4.15pm and he was travelling about 60km/h.
“I passed the Ellerslie on-ramp and saw some police cars behind me with their sirens on and then saw a sign on the Penrose Rd overbridge which said there was a pedestrian on the motorway and to be careful.”
But just before Singh passed beneath, he saw a woman hanging onto the bridge who was about to fall.
“I couldn’t see her from far away because some bushes were blocking where she was.”
Singh slammed on the brakes and came to a stop under the Penrose Rd overbridge. The woman had fallen by the time the truck stopped and she became stuck between the bridge and container before falling onto the motorway.
“If I had not looked in my mirrors and seen the police cars or the woman, I would have been going 60km/h and she would have been chopped into pieces.”