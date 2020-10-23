Auckland Transport voices concerns over Drury redevelopment

Auckland Transport is concerned about the looming costs it will face if the redevelopment of Drury goes ahead. Photo / LDR

A report to Auckland Transport's (AT) board shows it has serious concerns about planned redevelopment of Drury, which is expected to hugely increase the rural area's population

over the next 30 years.

The paper said it is reviewing the private plan change proposals and what they mean for its funding of transport infrastructure. Public submissions on the private plan changes closed on Thursday.

Oyster Capital, Fulton Hogan and Kiwi Property are seeking to rezone about 330 hectares in Drury East from future urban to a mix of residential, business and open space zones. A fourth smaller private plan change to rezone 33.7ha for mixed use housing by Karaka and Drury Consultant Limited was added to the public notification by council officers.

The AT report describes the changes as "out of sequence" with the Auckland Plan 2050's Development Strategy and the council's Future Urban Land Supply Strategy.

The land in East Drury Kiwi Property is planning to develop with a new town centre and residential development. Photo / LDR

"If these plan changes are approved, there will be an expectation that the necessary transport infrastructure will be provided by AT to align with development demands.

"However, there is currently no funding allocated for these areas and overall funding over the next decade is under pressure. AT is working with council and government to identify potential funding and financing options, but it is not clear that will provide a timely solution."

The paper says it would need to consider the area's transport infrastructure requirements and how it could provide them, as well as how to align public works with staging and sequencing of the development.

AT had been in talks with Auckland Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and KiwiRail about its submission on the private plan changes, with input from the Supporting Growth Alliance.

Auckland Council's planning committee voted to accept the three private plan change requests in July. Public submissions closed this week and a series of hearings are expected to be held next year.

But the changes will still need to be signed off by the Auckland Council to be finally adopted.

This month council chief of strategy Megan Tyler told councillors at a Planning Committee meeting that the private plan changes

would ultimately be decided by the courts.

"I think it's pretty clear whichever way the panel goes it will go to court because somebody won't be happy," Tyler said.

Councillors and council officers expressed their ongoing concerns about the looming costs associated with the redevelopment of Drury. Officers said there remains a shortfall of more than $1 billion to fund infrastructure.

That includes $600 million for transport-related projects. A further $500m will be needed for stormwater, sewerage, parks and community facilities.

The redevelopment of Drury is part of a wider plan that will increase the total population of Takanini, Drury, Opāheke, Paerata and Pukekohe to 120,000 over the next 30 years.