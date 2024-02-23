The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Transport (AT) is stationing security guards on Meola Rd overnight to protect construction workers - and their equipment - while they work on the connection road between Pt Chevalier and Westmere.

A resident told the Herald they received a note on Wednesday saying: “We have two dedicated security guards stationed at both ends of our enclosure.

“Their primary role will be to monitor the area, ensuring that everyone feels safer and that no unauthorised individuals accessing our enclosure or tampering with our machinery,” the note said.

“These security guards will be on site from 6:30PM to 6:30AM for this week, providing round the clock vigilance and peace of mind for all residents. Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we hope this added measure brings you reassurance and confidence in our commitment to providing a secure environment.”

The road was closed on December 15 to coincide with the lowest traffic volumes and AT assured residents it would be reopened no later than today when school and city-bound traffic is back in full swing.

Meola Rd connects the Auckland suburbs of Pt Chevalier and Westmere and provides access to the Seddon Fields football facility and the Museum of Technology and Transport’s Aviation Hall.

However, the continued closure was causing huge issues on side streets, one resident describing it as a “s**t show”.

“It’s utter chaos along Kiwi Rd and the side streets to get on to Great North Rd. Buses can’t pass, and a lot of swearing motorists trying to pull U-ies. I’m not sure where they can go,” one resident said.

One local said on Facebook: “This is terrible. I live on Meola Rd and the whole detour took me 40 minutes today. This sucks.”

Another local said: “On the bright side I am loving how quiet our streets are ... and we’re no longer the highway to West Auckland.”

In a notice to residents earlier this month, AT said while significant progress had been made, the road will remain closed to vehicles until the end of April.

“Over the holiday period, the team has been hard at work reconstructing Meola Rd, which has seen new infrastructure including aggregate road base, kerb and channel, subsoil drainage and asphalt, along with stormwater upgrades on behalf of Auckland Council Healthy Waters. Chorus and Vector have also been working to place their overhead lines underground.

“We recognise that some in the community may be disappointed, and trust that the benefits for neighbours of the works are acknowledged. We are grateful for the patience and support that the project team and contractor have received,” the notice said.

The closure is part of a $29.3 million road improvements project, including better drainage and underground power lines, and a two-way, off-road cycleway on the northern side of Meola Rd.

Roadworks on Meola Rd in the Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier have irked local residents and made travel harder. Photo / Nicola Lambe

The works include rebuilding 840m of Meola Rd, half of which is being raised by about 400mm over an old rubbish tip.

Meola Rd is a key corridor for motorists. On top of that, it provides access to the Seddon Fields football facility, the Museum of Technology and Transport’s Aviation Hall and the popular Meola Reef dog park.

Residents have still been able to get to their homes, but a detour is still required to travel from Pt Chevalier to Westmere.

AT said by keeping Meola Rd closed “we can make significant progress with this next stage in building the new footpath and cycle lane, as well as road reconstruction in some residential areas whilst further progress also occurs with underground utilities”.

“Doing so will also help lessen the duration of impact on residents of Meola Road when accessing their properties,” it said.

Before the closure in December, AT head of construction projects Mark Banfield said he expected the road to reopen no later than early February.

The project started in 2016 as part of the Pt Chevalier to city cycle improvements.