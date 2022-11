Auckland commuters should expect delays and cancellations on the city’s train network after a track fault.

Auckland Transport alerted a point failure in the Britomart tunnel is causing disruptions to eastern, southern and western line services at 11.44am today.

The fault may cause “slight delays” for train services using platform four at Britomart.

Commuters have been asked to use the AT Mobile App to keep up to date with the disruptions.

Expect delays & cancellations to the Eastern, Southern & Western Lines, due to a point's failure issue in the Britomart tunnel. This may cause slight delays for services coming and going from platform 4 at Britomart. Use the AT Mobile App for live updates. pic.twitter.com/GKB228f4yo — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 8, 2022