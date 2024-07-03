There is more chaos on Auckland’s train network as city-bound trains are blocked from Britomart and services have been delayed while trains on the Onehunga line have been suspended.

According to Auckland Transport (AT), trains on the Southern, Western and Eastern lines are operating at a 20-minute reduced frequency and are terminating at Newmarket and the Strand.

A van connection was available between the two points and “customers can also use bus Route 70, 75 and Innerlink from Newmarket”.

While services on the Onehunga Line have been suspended.