Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland trains delayed on Western, Southern and Eastern lines, Onehunga suspended

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

There is more chaos on Auckland’s train network as city-bound trains are blocked from Britomart and services have been delayed while trains on the Onehunga line have been suspended.

According to Auckland Transport (AT), trains on the Southern, Western and Eastern lines are operating at a 20-minute reduced frequency and are terminating at Newmarket and the Strand.

A van connection was available between the two points and “customers can also use bus Route 70, 75 and Innerlink from Newmarket”.

While services on the Onehunga Line have been suspended.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

AT said customers could use bus routes 30 or 309 and scheduled buses are accepting rail tickets.

AT said a track infrastructure issue at Britomart is to blame for the rush hour disruption.

KiwiRail General Manager Metros Jon Knight said about 6.50am they lost signals detection at a set of points, which allow trains to switch between tracks, in the approach to Britomart Station.

“Because of where the points are, no trains are currently able to enter Britomart. Southern and Western Line services are ending at Newmarket and Eastern Line services at The Strand,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Our signals staff are on site. They are currently working on the issue and will aim to fix it as quickly as they can.”

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand