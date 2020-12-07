Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland traffic: Wind warning forces harbour bridge speed restrictions

2 minutes to read

Speeds are being reduced on Auckland's Harbour Bridge. Image / NZTA

NZ Herald

A warning of high winds has forced speed restrictions to be implemented on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued the warning to motorists at 9am.

High-sided vehicles and motorcycles are urged to take extra care until the winds gusts ease.

Road authorities have stopped short of advising whether or not the bridge may be closed temporarily if winds get stronger in the central city area.

Read More

The bridge has been closed a number of times since mid-September when freak gusts of up to 127km/h blew a shipping container truck over - damaging a strut at the top of the bridge structure.