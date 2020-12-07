Auckland traffic: Wind warning forces harbour bridge speed restrictions

Speeds are being reduced on Auckland's Harbour Bridge. Image / NZTA

A warning of high winds has forced speed restrictions to be implemented on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued the warning to motorists at 9am.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - WIND GUSTS - 9:00AM

Due to strong wind gusts lowered speed limits are in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. High-sided vehicles and motorcycles, please take extra care until gusts ease. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ieFtGD1Dpm — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 7, 2020

High-sided vehicles and motorcycles are urged to take extra care until the winds gusts ease.

Road authorities have stopped short of advising whether or not the bridge may be closed temporarily if winds get stronger in the central city area.

The bridge has been closed a number of times since mid-September when freak gusts of up to 127km/h blew a shipping container truck over - damaging a strut at the top of the bridge structure.