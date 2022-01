Northbound traffic is backed up along SH20 due to the Waterview Tunnel being closed. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Motorists heading into Auckland on State Highway 20 are facing lengthy delays after an overheight vehicle closed the Waterview Tunnel's northbound lanes for 20 minutes.

Traffic was backed up from Dominion Rd after the tunnel had to be closed at 8.45am.

Waka Kotahi NZTA urged caution until the tunnel was reopened just after 9am.