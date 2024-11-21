Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland traffic: Suspicious fire closes section of busy Avondale road near motorway

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A section of Rosebank Rd, between Timothy Pl and Pātiki Rd roundabout is closed. Image / NZTA

A section of Rosebank Rd, between Timothy Pl and Pātiki Rd roundabout is closed. Image / NZTA

An industrial fire has closed off part of a busy road in West Auckland; with transport authorities advising commuters to delay travel or find an alternative route.

Fire crews were called out to a three-storey industrial building under construction, on Rosebank Rd in Avondale, at 4am.

A northern fire communications spokesperson said they found a small fire on the ground floor. Six fire trucks were called to the scene.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious, authorities said, and a fire investigator is being sent to the scene later today. No injuries have been reported.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland Transport advised motorists just after 6am that a section of Rosebank Rd – between Timothy Pl and the Pātiki Rd roundabout – has been closed as a result.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic – including bus services.”

The NZ Transport Agency said all traffic exiting State Highway 16 via Rosebank Rd and Pātiki Rd off-ramps is being turned around at the Pātiki/Rosebank roundabout.

People are being advised to consider delaying travel or to use alternative routes to get to Rosebank Rd this morning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand