An industrial fire has closed off part of a busy road in West Auckland; with transport authorities advising commuters to delay travel or find an alternative route.
Fire crews were called out to a three-storey industrial building under construction, on Rosebank Rd in Avondale, at 4am.
A northern fire communications spokesperson said they found a small fire on the ground floor. Six fire trucks were called to the scene.
The blaze is being treated as suspicious, authorities said, and a fire investigator is being sent to the scene later today. No injuries have been reported.