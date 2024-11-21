A section of Rosebank Rd, between Timothy Pl and Pātiki Rd roundabout is closed. Image / NZTA

An industrial fire has closed off part of a busy road in West Auckland; with transport authorities advising commuters to delay travel or find an alternative route.

Fire crews were called out to a three-storey industrial building under construction, on Rosebank Rd in Avondale, at 4am.

A northern fire communications spokesperson said they found a small fire on the ground floor. Six fire trucks were called to the scene.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious, authorities said, and a fire investigator is being sent to the scene later today. No injuries have been reported.