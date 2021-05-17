Auckland traffic: Strong gusts on Harbour Bridge, motorists urged to slow down

A breakdown on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays early this morning. Image / NZTA

A breakdown on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays early this morning. Image / NZTA

Strong wind gusts are being reported on Auckland's Harbour Bridge early this morning.

Motorists are urged to slow down after road authorities issued an alert via its social media pages just before 8.30am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said: "Due to strong wind gusts, extra care is currently required on the Harbour Bridge - especially for high-sided vehicles & motorcycles.

"Please obey speed signs and maintain a safe following distance."

The MetService is reporting strong winds of up to 46km/h and gusts of almost 70km/h on the bridge at 8.46am.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 8:25AM

Due to strong wind gusts extra care is currently required on the Harbour Bridge, especially for high-sided vehicles & motorcycles. Please obey speed signs and maintain a safe following distance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/wUQ6VzqVg0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 17, 2021

Video footage taken from a traffic camera near the bridge shows a shaky clip and overhead motorways signs showing a 50km speed limit.

No indication of temporary closure at this stage

Road authorities have not said whether the bridge may need to be closed for some time, as a result of the strong winds.

That has happened a number of times since strong winds blew two trucks into structures on the bridge last September - causing huge delays on all of the city's motorways for days.

Today's gust warning comes just after a breakdown on the bridge caused some delays earlier.

A vehicle was blocking the far left lane heading north on the bridge.

Waka Kotahi NZTA issued a warning just after 7am.

A traffic camera shows the vehicle with its lights on still, as a line of vehicles starts to build around it.

An earlier crash on the Southwestern Motorway, State Highway 20, is also causing some delays early on.

Motorists travelling northbound are warned of delays just after Massey Rd as emergency services continue to work at the scene.