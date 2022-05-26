Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland traffic: State Highway 20 southbound lanes open after crash

Waka Kotahi said the clean-up following the crash was complex. Photo / Waka Kotahi

NZ Herald

A key Auckland motorway link has reopened following a crash and oil spill.

The State Highway 20 southbound connection to SH1 northbound was closed earlier today as crew cleaned up from the crash.

Waka Kotahi initially said the road would likely be closed for several hours "due to a complex clean-up" involving oil on the road.

By 2.30pm, the spill had been cleared and the road was open again.

Southbound delays could be expected through the area.

When the link was closed, motorists were being directed to exit at Lambie Drive and get back on the motorway at Redoubt Rd.