Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Ti Rakau Dr in East Auckland.
The four-vehicle crash happened at about 11.30am today in the westbound lanes.
One person is in a serious condition and one person is in a moderate condition. Both were transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.
St John attended and treated a total of six patients.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Ti Rakau Dr is closed between Harris Rd and Trugood Rd and westbound traffic is being diverted through Harris Rd.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will examine the scene.