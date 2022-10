A small scrub fire is causing delays on Auckland's north-western motorway just after St Lukes Rd early this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Emergency services are responding to a small fire on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alerted the incident shortly after 7am.

"A small scrub fire has the right east-bound lane closed just prior to Bond St overbridge after St Lukes Rd."

Drivers are being told to merge with care to pass as a result.

People planning to travel in the area this morning are also told to expect delays until lanes are re-opened.