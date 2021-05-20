Auckland traffic: One dead after cyclist and truck crash in Parnell

A person has died in a crash involving a cyclist and a truck in Auckland.
Emergency teams responded to the crash on Stanley St in Parnell, which was reported to police at 1.40pm.
"Sadly a person has died as a result of the crash," police said.
The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and one lane remains closed on Stanley St.
As a result there is congestion on the State Highway 16 port offramp. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
"The crash is expected to be cleared shortly and the lane will likely be reopened within the next hour."
In 2014 37-year-old cyclist John Tangiia was killed on the same road in a collision with a truck.
That crash occurred at the intersection of Stanley St and Parnell Rise, 250m from today's crash.