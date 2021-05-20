Auckland traffic: One dead after cyclist and truck crash in Parnell

An officer at the scene of the incident at Stanley St. Photo / NZME

An officer at the scene of the incident at Stanley St. Photo / NZME

A person has died in a crash involving a cyclist and a truck in Auckland.

Emergency teams responded to the crash on Stanley St in Parnell, which was reported to police at 1.40pm.

"Sadly a person has died as a result of the crash," police said.

UPDATE 2:35PM#SH16 (Stanley St) has reopened near Alten Rd. One eastbound lane remains open past the crash scene. Please pass with care and expect delays. ^MF https://t.co/R1IPXvNDsO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 20, 2021

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and one lane remains closed on Stanley St.

Police at the scene of the accident on Stanley St today. Photo / NZME

As a result there is congestion on the State Highway 16 port offramp. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

"The crash is expected to be cleared shortly and the lane will likely be reopened within the next hour."

Officers at the scene of the incident at Stanley St. Photo / NZME

In 2014 37-year-old cyclist John Tangiia was killed on the same road in a collision with a truck.

That crash occurred at the intersection of Stanley St and Parnell Rise, 250m from today's crash.