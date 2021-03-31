Auckland traffic: Motorists warned of 'long delays' on Northern Motorway after crash

There are long delays heading into the city on Auckland's Northern Motorway early this morning, as emergency services respond to a crash.
The incident is blocking the right citybound lane after the Ōnewa Rd off-ramp on State Highway 1.
Road authorities alerted the crash at 6.15am. By 6.45am, motorists were told to expect "long delays".
"This crash (is) now cleared to the shoulder. However, with emergency services still on site, long delays are occurring citybound on the northern motorway," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.
"Please delay your journey or allow extra time today."