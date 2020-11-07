Auckland traffic: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Ellerslie, central Auckland

The motorcycle and a damaged vehicle at the crash scene in Ellerslie. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

Emergency services were at the scene at the intersection of Tecoma St and Kentucky St where a motorcycle had crashed at about 1.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

FINAL UPDATE 4:25PM

This serious crash has been CLEARED and SH1 Tecoma St off-ramp is now OPEN. ^EHhttps://t.co/1cYMMaraSr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 7, 2020

Initially the motorcyclist was listed to have suffered serious injuries.

Police confirmed at 4.50pm that they had since died.

The off-ramp near Tecoma St was closed for more than two hours and re-opened just before 4.30pm.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area, or to expect delays.