Auckland traffic: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Ellerslie, central Auckland

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.
Emergency services were at the scene at the intersection of Tecoma St and Kentucky St where a motorcycle had crashed at about 1.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.
Initially the motorcyclist was listed to have suffered serious injuries.
Police confirmed at 4.50pm that they had since died.
The off-ramp near Tecoma St was closed for more than two hours and re-opened just before 4.30pm.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area, or to expect delays.