A lane is blocked after a vehicle broke down in the Victoria Park Tunnel in central Auckland. Photo / NZTA

20 May, 2022

Motorists in Auckland are facing long delays on a number of key routes and motorways ahead of the afternoon rush hour.

And those hoping to use public transport have also been severely impacted, including buses not being allowed over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Waka Kotahi's traffic report shows some commutes are taking more than double the time when traffic is free-flowing.

Wild weather lashed parts of the North Island today. while high winds over 95km/h forced a brief full closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

As of 3pm, the bridge had reopened with lane and speed restrictions.

Waka Kotahi warned Auckland motorists to avoid the Auckland Harbour bridge area or expect long delays.

Adding to the congestion, a broken-down vehicle is blocking the left northbound lane of the Victoria Park Tunnel on State Highway 1, which leads to the Harbour Bridge.

According to the Waka Kotahi traffic dashboard, driving from Manukau to Albany via SH1 was taking motorists around 1 hour and six minutes at 4pm (compared to 24 minutes when traffic is free-flowing) and driving from the City to Bombay was taking around 1 hour, (compared to 30 minutes).

Auckland Transport also confirmed buses were not allowed over the Harbour Bridge.

"Due to high winds buses are unable to use the Auckland Harbour Bridge safely."

Services terminating at Akoranga Bus Station included: Travel from the city to the North Shore

Auckland Transport added: "For travel between Downtown Auckland City and the North Shore, catch the Western Line from Britomart to Henderson Station, then bus 120 to Constellation Bus Station.

"Alternatively, ferries from Downtown Ferry Terminal to Bayswater, Beach Haven, Birkenhead, Devonport and Hobsonville are running again.

"Travel the other way on 120 then the Western Line is also available."