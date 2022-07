Traffic being diverted off the Southern Motorway at the Bombay off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

Traffic being diverted off the Southern Motorway at the Bombay off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

All lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway have now reopened after truck fire partially closed the motorway this morning.

Police said motorists were facing "significant delays" after southbound traffic was diverted off the motorway this morning at the Bombay off-ramp.

Motorists were detoured via Mill Rd, Razorback Rd and then back on to the motorway at Nikau Rd.

FINAL UPDATE 9:00AM

All southbound lanes are now open again just after the Bombay off-ramp. Expect delays as congestion eases. ^MF https://t.co/vpxSdyCYcs — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZTA advise motorists to expect delays as congestion eases.