Auckland traffic: Holidaymakers heading north face significant delays

Holidaymakers are facing huge delays heading north out of Auckland today - and motorists are again being urged to stay safe on the roads, as the holiday road toll to 11 this morning.

Transport authorities issued an alert about "significant" delays for anyone heading northbound from Puhoi to Warkworth.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency put it down to holiday traffic and said: "Please allow extra time for your journey or consider using SH16 via Helensville."

People planning to hit the road over the holidays are encouraged to check the NZTA website to get an idea of travel times during the period.

Meanwhile, a crash on State Highway 1 at Karapiro in the Waikato is causing delays.

Emergency services are responding to the collision near the intersection with Karapiro Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the incident is blocking lanes.

"Please be patient while emergency services assist with this crash," an alert issued on Twitter said.

NZTA reported the crash just after 11.30am and said delays of up to 15 minutes could be expected.

SH1 PUHOI TO WARKWORTH - CONGESTION - 11:15AM

Police are pushing a message to motorists to "drive safely and arrive alive" over the holiday period.

It comes as the official holiday road toll climbed to 11 deaths, after a person was killed in a crash between a car and a truck in the Lower Kaimai Ranges early this morning.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser said: "We know people will be keen to get home and the weather conditions will make driving challenging in many parts of New Zealand.

"But we don't want to see anymore families impacted by tragedy this holiday period and we need all road users to play their part in getting everyone home safely.

"It's very simple - keep your speed down and appropriate to the conditions, watch your following distances, put the phones away and take a break if you feel fatigued."