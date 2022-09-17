A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Four people have been injured - one seriously - in a multiple vehicle crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge that has closed two lanes.

Emergency services are responding to the incident after reports of a collision about 8.45am.

Police confirmed four people have been injured.

Of those victims, one person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. The other three have moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported at 8.50am that the left northbound lane is blocked due to the crash. Multiple vehicles are involved, NZTA said.

"Please pass with care and follow directions by emergency services."

The latest update, at 9.10am, is now advising motorists in the area that the northbound clip-on at State Highway 1 Auckland Harbour Bridge is now closed due to the crash.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area and consider using an alternate route.