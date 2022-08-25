New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine, the police bill for parliament protest revealed and the Government called out over increased spending on polling research in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine, the police bill for parliament protest revealed and the Government called out over increased spending on polling research in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wild weather and crashes have caused gridlock on Auckland's motorways this afternoon.

The left southbound lane on SH1 just after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway off-ramp is blocked due to flooding, Waka Kotahi NZTA tweeted.

Response crews are at the scene to clear the excess water.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 5:55PM

Due to flooding, the left southbound lane is now blocked on #SH1 just after Ellerslie Panmure Hwy off-ramp. Merge left with care as response crews tend to the scene. ^LB pic.twitter.com/VPRvhPYB0W — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

On SH20, all southbound lanes on the Southwestern Motorway were "temporarily blocked" just before the Dominion Rd off-ramp so that debris from a crash could be cleared.

At 5.15pm, Waka Kotahi reported the debris had been cleared and the motorway lanes were open.

Flooding closed southbound lanes on the Southern Motorway at Greenlane and slowed traffic at the Bader Drive off-ramp in Māngere.

According to Waka Kotahi, crews cleared the right lane of flooding just after the Greenlane off-ramp but the left lane was also closed due to a similar issue.

UPDATE 5:15PM

Debris has now been cleared with all lane available again. Please take care and keep driving to the conditions. ^LB https://t.co/yx4vxvY7MS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

Motorists were also asked to take care on SH20A at the Bader Drive off-ramp after flooding limited access.

Further north, a crash is blocking the right westbound lane prior to the Greenhithe Bridge, with motorists asked to expect delays.

At 6.10pm, Waka Kotahi reported that the right westbound lane remained blocked at the Tauhinu Rd overbridge. An additional crash blocked the left westbound lane before the Greenhithe Rd off-ramp.

UPDATE 6:10PM

The right westbound lane remains blocked under the Tauhinu Rd overbridge. Due to an additional crash, the left westbound lane is also blocked on #SH18 prior to Greenhithe Rd off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB https://t.co/SIJcVOyPGz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 5:55PM

SH20A BADER DR OFF-RAMP - 5:45PM

Please drive with care and expect delays at #SH20A Bader Dr off-ramp due to flooding. ^LB pic.twitter.com/YEJKl9o0UT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

UPDATE 4:55PM

The right lane is now clear after Greenlane, however our crews are about to block the left southbound lane after Ellerslie Panmure Hwy off-ramp to clear further flooding. Merge right with care and expect delays. ^LB https://t.co/KDUTNSUZ2w pic.twitter.com/DEUH5GjpLN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

High winds have also forced motorists to reduce speeds on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

Speed limits on the bridge have dropped from 80km/h as strong gusts barrel through Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

Auckland is currently under a strong wind and heavy rain watch.

Waka Kotahi warned motorists to "be prepared for surface water and possible flooding across the Auckland Motorway network" during the afternoon commute.

SH18 UPPER HARBOUR MWY - 5:45PM

A crash is blocking the right westbound lane on #SH18 prior to Greenhithe Bridge. Merge left with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/EE224OMXTa — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

Waka Kotahi warned the conditions might worsen in the coming hours, to the point where lanes would need to close on the bridge.

WET WEATHER - 4:40PM

Be prepared for surface water and possible flooding across the Auckland Motorway network throughout today's peak. Remember to slow down, increase your following distance and keep your lights on. ^LB pic.twitter.com/GHcMvVAmhl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 1:20PM

Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits are in place on the Harbour Bridge. Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^LB pic.twitter.com/e15w2miBhC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

It advised those on motorcycles and high-sided vehicles to take extra caution crossing the bridge.

MetService has issued alerts that cover the top of the country, with rain fuelled by a tropical jetstream expected to fall until this evening.

🟡 Severe Weather Watches 🟡



🌧 Heavy Rain Watches issued for Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty and the ranges of northern Gisborne, Mt Taranaki, and Tasman west of Motueka.



💨 Strong Wind Watches issued for Northland, Auckland, and Great Barrier Island. pic.twitter.com/9RwenXZNHU — MetService (@MetService) August 24, 2022

Across the Auckland region a brief period of heavy rain is forecast with the possibility of amounts approaching warning criteria in some parts.

Bay of Plenty and the ranges north of Gisborne, as well as Mt Taranaki and Tasman west of Motueka are also under heavy rain watches.

🌧🌧🌧



Rain has been spreading southwards over the North Island.



So far this morning there has been around 5-15mm of rain around Northland, with more on the way.



Severe Weather Watches are covered here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/70SQa2NWSL — MetService (@MetService) August 24, 2022

Auckland and Northland are under a strong wind watch, with both regions likely to experience gales across the afternoon.