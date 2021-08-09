Auckland traffic: Delays on southern motorway near Ellerslie after crash

A crash is causing delays on Auckland's southern motorway near Ellerslie this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A crash is causing delays on Auckland's southern motorway near Ellerslie this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A crash is causing delays on Auckland's southern motorway early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to an incident on State Highway 1, heading north, which is blocking lanes by the Ellerslie Panmure off-ramp after the Penrose Rd overbridge.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport issued an alert on Twitter just after 6.30am, telling motorists: "Pass with extra care and expect delays until lanes can be cleared."

An image captured by a traffic camera shows at least two vehicles involved - with one of them now sitting across two lanes. The other has stopped near the off-ramp.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:35AM

A crash is blocking lanes northbound by the Ellerslie Panmure Hwy off-ramp, after Penrose Rd overbridge. Pass with extra care and expect delays until lanes can be cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/DIP36uakhx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 9, 2021

A third car can be seen with its headlights on, parked just to the side of the motorway.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the collision.

However, a police spokeswoman described the crash as a minor one which had shut down one lane near Ellerslie, by 6.43am.

A motorist heading in from Manurewa told the Herald about 6.45am that traffic was backed up to Ōtāhuhu and was at a standstill at times.

Overhead motorway signs indicated that lanes were closed, she said.