Two southbound lanes are closed near the Ellerslie Panmure off-ramp. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Auckland commuters are being warned of possible delays because of emergency roadworks on the Southern Motorway.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said at 6am that there was a damaged manhole cover just before the Ellerslie Panmure off-ramp.

Two of the southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway were closed while maintenance work was carried out.

NZTA said the off-ramp remained open but that commuters should take extra care and expect delays this morning.