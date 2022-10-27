Dubai company eyeing Ports of Auckland, nurses set to strike and the Government’s call for Kiwis to leave Iran in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A serious multi-vehicle crash on the Southwestern Motorway Onehunga on-road ramp in Auckland is causing delays to motorists, prompting lane closures.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were attending a crash on SH20, near the Onehunga on-ramp.

"Police responded to reports of the crash involving multiple vehicles around 7.04am.

A car can be seen flipped over by a truck on State Highway 20 this morning. Photo / Arnold Prasad

"It's understood at least one person has received moderate injuries," the police spokesperson said.

"One westbound lane is currently open. However, motorists are advised to expect delays and to take an alternate route where available."

UPDATE 7:35AM

Emergency services are on-site, and we hope to have all lanes reopened again shortly. Avoid the area for now or expect delays. ^MF https://t.co/uhhCDZRSoK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 27, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZTA is advising motorists to pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays.

"Emergency services are on-site, and we hope to have all lanes reopened again shortly.

"Avoid the area for now or expect delays."