The crash took place in Marua Rd and was reported to police at 7.54am.

A cyclist has died in a crash in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington this morning.

Marua Rd is currently closed.

MARUA RD, MT WELLINGTON - ROAD CLOSED, 8:10AM

Due to a serious crash a section of Marua Rd, between Stanhope Rd & Harris Rd, is now CLOSED. Avoid this route or allow extra time for delays and diversions this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/26rCE39lqX — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 3, 2022

"The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will examine the scene," police said.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the crash will commence in due course."