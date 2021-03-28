Auckland traffic: Crashes, breakdowns and oil spill add to rush hour mayhem

Live traffic maps on Google show the extent of the gridlock around the city. Image / Google

It is traffic mayhem around Auckland this morning, after several major crashes including one that claimed a life, on the motorway network and main roads around the city.

An oil spill is also set to cause long delays in the central city.

Emergency services are responding to the oil spill on a section of Broadway, in Newmarket, which was closed to northbound traffic between Khyber Pass and Parnell Rise. The road was reopened just before 9am.

Auckland Transport issued an alert on Twitter telling motorists to avoid the route, if possible, or to allow extra time for diversions and delays.

Emergency crews are also at the scene of a crash near the Ōmāhu Rd overbridge, in Remuera, which means the SH 1 southbound Greenlane exit-only lane remains blocked.

Waka Kotahi NZTA reported at 8.30am that congestion remains from the Auckland Harbour Bridge to Greenlane as a result of an earlier crash near the Greenlane off-ramp.

BROADWAY, NEWMARKET - 8:20AM

Due to an oil spillage a section of Broadway is currently closed to northbound traffic, between Khyber Pass and Parnell Rise. Avoid this route if possible or allow extra time for diversions and delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/E3vYfsbCX3 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 28, 2021

That earlier crash - reported about7.45am - was a multi-vehicle crash that blocked the southbound exit-only lane for some time early this morning. Tow services were called in to remove the vehicles involved.

A commuter heading into the city centre from Ōnewa Rd, via the Harbour Bridge, said it took him 35 minutes to move 700m.

"I didn't even make it to Highbury," he said.

Another crash between a bus and a car was reported about 7.30am on Leigh Rd in Matakana.

Police said initial indications are that the driver of the vehicle was injured and was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

"The driver of the bus is also reported to have moderate to minor injuries," a spokeswoman said.

"At this early stage, it's understood there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash."

A person was killed in an early morning crash in Massey, West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 8:30AM

An earlier crash prior to Greenlane off-ramp is now clear. However a subsequent crash near Omahu Rd overbridge means the #SH1 southbound exit-only lane remains blocked. Allow extra time with congestion from the Harbour Bridge to Greenlane. ^TP pic.twitter.com/PEiYLRvFxA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 28, 2021

Police confirmed that part of the road remains open. However, traffic is building and motorists are told to expect "significant delays".

The incidents follow a fatal crash in the suburb of Massey, West Auckland, in the early hours of this morning.

Police confirmed a person died at the scene, near the corner of Triangle Road and Makora Road, after a car crashed into a power pole about 3.41am.

UPDATE 7:45AM

This multi-vehicle crash now only blocking the southbound exit-only lane, with tow services on site. Expect congestion southbound from the Harbour Bridge to Greenlane. Delay your journey if possible or allow extra time. ^TPhttps://t.co/BWNbBXYIGv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 28, 2021

A second person was injured in the crash and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

Fire crews were also required at the incident, after the vehicle involved caught fire.

Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash and, as a result, the section of Triangle Road between Zefiro Drive and Lincoln Park Avenue has been closed off until further notice.