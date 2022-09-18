A crash blocked the right southbound lane on SH20 this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash is causing long delays on a busy stretch of the motorway network, in Auckland, early this morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on State Highway 20, the Southwestern Motorway, after reports of a collision about 7am.

The crash blocked the right southbound lane just before the Portage Rd overbridge after Massey Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in its latest update, at 7.50am, that the crash had been cleared and the two lanes south were open.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

"Allow extra time for delays in the area to ease while vehicle recovery is completed," Waka Kotahi said.

