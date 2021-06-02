Auckland traffic: Breakdown and two crashes on Auckland's motorways, slow-going for commuters

A vehicle breakdown blocking the right lane in the southbound Waterview Tunnel is causing congestion in the area.
The breakdown happened just before 8.30am and adds to a slow Auckland commute for those heading into the city from the west, south and north of the city.
Earlier this morning a crash blocked one lane on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway causing delays.
The crash was in the right lane citybound just prior to St Lukes Rd.
Waka Kotahi asked motorists to pass with care and be prepared for delays.
It's the second crash on Auckland's motorway network this morning.
Traffic was slow on the Southern Motorway due to a crash.
A crash is blocking the right lane northbound just after Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp.
A crash happened just after 6am.
A Police media spokesperson said it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no injuries.
Waka Kotahi NZTA urged motorists to expect delays and to pass with care.
