Auckland toddler dies in hospital after 'non-accidental' injuries

A two-year-old South Auckland girl has died in hospital after suffering critical injuries at the weekend.

The toddler died overnight in Auckland's Starship Hospital, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin confirmed today.

Police were now investigating her death after she was taken to hospital yesterday evening from an address in Weymouth.

Police wore full PPE gear at the Weymouth house where the toddler was fatally injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"The child's injuries are believed to be non-accidental and at this stage the death is being treated as suspicious.

"A post-mortem is taking place this morning."

The occupants at the address were currently self-isolating, Adkin said.

A scene examination would be taking place at the address today and officers were speaking to those occupants as part of their inquiries.

Police attending the address have been wearing full PPE, he said.