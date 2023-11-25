Coalition talks wrap up in the capital, new details emerge over the Israel-Hamas hostage deal and Auckland Transport’s request to malls as Black Friday kicks off in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The family of a missing teenager with Down syndrome has been searching the Auckland suburb where she was last seen, distraught.

Sixteen-year-old Eden’s family have taken to social media for help.

“Our daughter, Eden is ... still missing at 8.45pm and it’s getting cold and dark,” said Rachel Price.

“We are distraught. I believe search and rescue are being called.”

Police asked for anyone who saw Eden to call 111, and said she was last seen wearing a black dress and a cream coloured cardigan.

Eden was at home in Sunnyhills in east Auckland about 4.30pm Saturday before she went missing.

“Her family and police are wanting to locate her to confirm she is safe, as she does not typically walk on her own,” a police spokesman said.

Price said Eden was last seen walking along Park Ave, around Cascades Rd in Pakuranga Heights about 6pm.

“Police and about 20 whānau are looking,” she said.

The community in east Auckland has responded to Price’s plea with reported sightings of Eden and posted details of the search effort.

One man reported seeing Eden on his bus to Britomart while another woman said she saw her crossing at a set of lights on the Pakuranga Highway.

Others reported back on areas they had unsuccessfully searched.

