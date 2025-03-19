Police are looking for Ryan, aged 16, who hasn't been seen since leaving his Belmont, Auckland, home early this morning. Photo / NZ Police

Police are looking for Ryan, aged 16, who hasn't been seen since leaving his Belmont, Auckland, home early this morning. Photo / NZ Police

Police and family are concerned for Ryan, missing from his Belmont home.

The 16-year-old left home in the early hours and wearing his school uniform but didn’t arrive at school.

Anyone with information should contact police on 111, citing reference number P061957888.

Police and family are concerned for the safety of a teenage boy who hasn’t been seen since leaving his Auckland home early today.

North Shore police have been making inquiries “across the area” after the teen named Ryan left his Belmont home between 1.30am and 7am today, a police spokesman said.

The 16-year-old was wearing his school uniform, but hadn’t arrived at his Glenfield School, or returned home.

“Police and Ryan’s family are concerned for him. If you see Ryan, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 111.”