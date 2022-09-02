Auckland taxi driver left fearing for his life after shocking inner-city attack

Ashpreet Singh following the attack. Photo / File

An Auckland taxi driver has been left bloody and fearing for his life after a brutal attack from a passenger.

Ashpreet Singh was nearing the end of his shift at 2.25am on Thursday when he said a woman racially abused and punched him.

During the incident, he said his glasses were broken and the woman gave him a swollen black right eye.

As well as the physical assault, he told the Herald the woman damaged his phone and the car interior and exterior.

Singh said his car was still running and ended up reversing back into a pole and crashing.

"After that, I ran out of the car finally and [there was] a blind man over there and he saved me."

As the woman continued toward Singh, he recalled two of her friends tried to stop her but she was "too aggressive".

Singh felt like the woman wanted "to kill" him.

"Everyone is just trying to punch taxi drivers, or Indian people. Why? We don't have any problem. If you can't afford a taxi or if you can't afford any cab just [get] out, don't come in."

He told the Herald the situation first escalated when she asked him to allow two more of her friends into the vehicle on Victoria St, which would have been over the legal limit as there were already three passengers in the car.

Singh said she urged him to take the extra passengers, reassuring him that there were "no police" around.

"I said no, I can't break the rules. She said I can give you $10, $20, I said it's not about that."

When he refused, Singh said the racist abuse, yelling and punching began.

Police told the Herald they received a report of an assault that took place inside a vehicle on Victoria St around 3am on Thursday.

A spokesperson said one person received a cut to their face during the incident.

"Police have spoken with the victim and are making follow-up enquiries."

Ashpreet Singh says he was attacked by passengers, who also damaged his car. Photo / supplied

Singh said the whole situation was recorded on his in-car camera and a security guard witnessed the attack.

After the incident, Singh said the woman ran away but he had her address from a previous trip she had taken and has given this to police.

"I don't know how long we Indians will suffer from this, sometimes I think what happens with my kids future, he is also not safe, this is bullsh**."