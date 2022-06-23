Multiple people have been injured in an apparent mass stabbing on Auckland's North Shore. Video / Supplied

Several people have been injured in an apparent mass stabbing on Auckland's North Shore, a cafe worker in the area claims.

Police confirmed people were injured in an incident at Murrays Bay but it was too early to say how they had been hurt.

A worker from Montrose Cafe, Bistro and Bar says a member of the public at Mairangi Bay used a crutch to trip up the alleged offender, aiding police in his capture.

"Emergency services are in attendance at an incident in Murrays Bay where a number of people are understood to have sustained injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

"At this early stage we are still working to confirm the exact number and nature of injuries."

Police have blocked access to the Crows Nest Rise Walkway. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have taken a person into custody, who is assisting them with their inquiries.

A person has been arrested after an incident at Murray's Bay in north Auckland. Photo / Daniel Camus

A worker from Cafe BayBay nearby says he understands a man stabbed several women, before fleeing to Mairangi Bay.

He said he heard officers caught the offender there.

Another witness said three people had been stabbed, and that three ambulances and three police cars were at the scene

Traffic is being diverted and police have asked people to avoid the area.